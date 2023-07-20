Carl Zeiss plans biggest lens factory in India for €250 million | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST

Carl Zeiss, the German optical systems group, is investing over €250 million to establish its largest 'vision' factory in Bengaluru, India. The mega lens production facility will significantly expand Carl Zeiss' capacity, aiming to produce 260,000 lenses per day. This video explores how the factory will redefine production capabilities for Carl Zeiss and discusses its potential impact on India's economy. The investment highlights India's strategic importance as a growth driver, driven by economic growth, skilled workforce, and government support.