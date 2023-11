Cash For Query Case: Disqualification On The Cards For Mahua Moitra; Committee Wraps Up Inquiry

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 01:15 PM IST

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha which has been conducting hearings in the cash-for-query case against TMC MP Mahua Moitra will be meeting tomorrow i.e. on 7th November. The committee is likely to adopt its draft report.