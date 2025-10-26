English
Business News/ Videos / CBI Clears Rhea Chakraborty Of Embezzlement Charges In Sushant Singh Rajput Case | Closure Report

CBI Clears Rhea Chakraborty Of Embezzlement Charges In Sushant Singh Rajput Case | Closure Report

Updated: 26 Oct 2025, 04:49 pm IST Livemint

Sushant Singh Rajput case closed after 5 years: CBI clears Rhea Chakraborty, rules suicide with no foul play! Report: ₹17 Lakh spending was family expenses, not embezzlement; AIIMS confirms proper depression/anxiety meds. Family seeks review amid mental distress claims. End of Bollywood’s polarizing probe. Watch the final verdict!

 
