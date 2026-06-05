CBSE Row Blows Up: Board Finally Admits To Lapses After Exposés: But Where Does The Buck Stop?

India's largest education board is at the centre of a full blown credibility crisis, and it's not likely to get out of it very soon. This year, CBSE tried to introduce a reform. It was supposed to be a landmark year for digital reform, but some jaw-dropping exposes over the last couple of weeks have turned it into a complete nightmare for millions of students who wrote their board exams this year - leading CBSE to finally admit to certain lapses in the system. It's now snowballed into a massive political controversy as well.