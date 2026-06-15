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CEA #AnanthaNageswaran Claims #AI Stock Valuations Is A 'Bubble': Here's Why

Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran has called the sky-high valuations of AI-related companies a bubble, saying investor hype around the technology is overblown. In an exclusive interview, Nageswaran said, The stock market, AI-related stocks and AI-related valuations are definitely a bubble. There is no question about it. He argued that much of the current narrative is being driven by companies seeking capital, exaggerating AI’s immediate productivity gains while fears of massive job losses may be overstated. Watch CEA V Anantha Nageswaran’s strong warning on the AI valuation bubble.

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Published15 Jun 2026, 11:24 PM IST
CEA Anantha Nageswaran Claims AI Stock Valuations Is A 'Bubble': Here's Why
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