#CEA #AnanthaNageswaran Warns #India Becoming 'Unhealthier' Before It Becomes Richer | WATCH

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran has flagged a serious concern for India: the country risks becoming unhealthier before it gets rich. While addressing fears of India ageing before becoming wealthy due to falling birth rates, Nageswaran said the working-age population will continue rising for some time, giving India a valuable demographic window. However, he warned that rising obesity and sedentary lifestyles could seriously undermine the country’s future productivity. “More than worrying about whether we are becoming older before we become richer, I would say whether we are becoming unhealthier before we become richer,” he said.