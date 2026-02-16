CEA Nageswaran Pushes For Coordinated AI Efforts To Protect Jobs, Charge India's Growth Story

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran at India AI Impact Summit 2026: “AI Adoption Cannot Happen by Drift”! Stresses clear commitment needed to align AI with mass employability & India's development vision. Warns AI can reinforce or undermine growth—outcome won't be accidental. Calls for “Team India” effort: govt, industry, academia & society. “Window is open but not indefinite—act now.” Highlights skills gap vulnerability; urges policy shift in education & skilling for future growth & stability. “India can become first large society with true human abundance.”