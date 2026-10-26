Central Govt. Finally Considering A ₹1,150 Cr Mega Scheme To Curb Delhi NCR's Industrial Pollution

Under this new scheme, eligible industrial units will get one-time capital support to retrofit plants, including installing air pollution control devices and effluent treatment systems. If approved, the scheme, proposed by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, would be one of the first centrally funded programmes specifically targeting industrial emissions in the NCR. #delhincr #delhi #delhipollution #smog #delhiaqi #aqi #diwali Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d