Centre Addresses Growing Concerns Over ‘Fuel Shortage’ Amid Iran War | WATCH

India’s LPG Supply Stable Despite Iran War Crisis – Ministry Assures No Disruption! The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas confirms domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain uninterrupted and supplies are normal, easing fears amid the escalating West Asia conflict. The crisis traces back to the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike, triggering retaliatory actions. The Strait of Hormuz—only 33 km wide at its narrowest—remains a critical chokepoint, carrying a massive share of global oil daily. Any prolonged closure could still threaten energy security and prices.