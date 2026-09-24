Centre Plans 50-Metre Junk Food Curbs Around Schools Amid Rise In Obesity Rates

India is moving closer to regulations that would restrict the sale of foods high in fat, salt and sugar within a 50-metre radius of schools. The proposal by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) covers family-run stores, restaurants and food stalls selling soft drinks, chips, samosas, pizzas and burgers near the country’s 1.5 million schools. Public feedback is open until 6 October. Childhood obesity has surged nearly 50% since 2015, with 41 million overweight children aged 5–19 by 2025 and a projected 56 million by 2040. FSSAI says the rules aim to discourage unhealthy habits early and will not majorly hurt businesses that can sell healthier options.