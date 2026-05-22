Centre Rolls Out New Land Monetisation Rules To Unlock Massive Government Land Banks

The Centre has launched a major new framework under NMP 2.0 to unlock and monetise surplus government-owned land across India. The move replaces decades-old fragmented rules with a single system for identifying, valuing, transferring and commercially using public land assets held by ministries, Railways, defence establishments and state-run companies. The new policy could help generate non-tax revenue, fund infrastructure expansion and redevelop ageing public assets — while also raising bigger questions around how India plans to unlock the economic value of unused government land.
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