Business News/ Videos / Centre Set To Push For Financial Autonomy For City Bodies: Here's How It Could Help Indian Cities!

Centre Set To Push For Financial Autonomy For City Bodies: Here's How It Could Help Indian Cities!

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 10:08 pm IST Livemint

Budget 2026: India's urban hubs have been struggling under infrastructure that's clearly unable to keep up with the ever-expanding population. Now, ahead of the upcoming budget 2026, the centre is drawing up a blueprint which could help make it quicker to resolve local infra issues. As per what 2 government officials told Mint, municipal administrators will be given more autonomy over finances and service delivery, so they will be less reliant on state and central grants. The full plan is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Union budget. Watch!

 
