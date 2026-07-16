Centre Tightens Exit Rules As Over 100 ISRO Scientists Quit And Retire Early | Explained

India’s space programme is facing an unexpected challenge: over 100 personnel have reportedly left ISRO in recent months, including a senior project director of the rocket critical for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission. The Department of Space has issued a memorandum tightening exit approvals for key scientific staff, reversing a 2020 delegation of powers to centres. This comes as private space startups boom, attracting ISRO-trained talent with better pay and innovation opportunities.