Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers in next 3 years | Mint Primer | Budget 2023 | Mint

Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 05:24 PM IST

The overall percentage of children going to government schools is about 51 per cent (UDISE) in the country. Still, the number of children in rural geographies going to Government schools is over 80 percent. Although previous studies have shown that learning loss and below grade appropriate learning issues predate the pandemic, the problem has been acerbated by children being out of brick-and-mortar schools and the digital divide that came to the fore when classes went online. This is more evident in Government schools and budget private schools where a larger part of the population comes from low-income households. According to a study by the Centre for Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), the learning loss in India during the pandemic could be as high as 50 per cent to 80 per cent for students in low-income households. It's possible that the government has made the choice to hire 38,800 new teachers over the next three years based on this and a wide range of other considerations. Let us get a better understanding of the information presented in this video regarding the announcement.