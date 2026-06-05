Centre’s Big Move To Attract Foreign Capital: No LTCG Tax on Overseas Investors in G-Secs

In a move aimed at boosting foreign capital inflows, the Indian government has removed long-term capital gains tax on overseas investments in government securities. The decision comes as foreign investors pull billions out of equities amid global uncertainty, putting pressure on the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India has also expanded access to bonds under the Fully Accessible Route, allowing unrestricted foreign investment in select securities. The coordinated push signals a strategic shift toward attracting stable, long-term capital into India’s financial markets.