Its not a very prosperous Dhanteras This Year for Jewellers. With Gold prices crossing 1.3 lakh & acute silver shortage in the market, Jewellers says that the business is down 75-80%. In this episode Abhinav Trivedi of MINT goes to Dariba Kalan in Chandni Chowk & asks the buyers, Jewellers about the gold & silver sentiment on the street. #dhanteras #gold #silver #chandnichowk #daribakalan #jewellery #jewelry #jewellerydesign #abhinavtrivedi #economy #bullion #marriage #shopping #dhanteraspuja #dhanterasshubhmuhurt
