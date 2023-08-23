Chandrayaan-3 Costs A Fraction Of Dwarka Expressway, Movies…; How ISRO Kept Cost So Low? | Details

Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 06:54 PM IST

If the world ever stood a chance at landing on and exploring Moon’s south pole, it is now. And there’s just one country that can make it happen, India. Interestingly, India has managed to do it at a price that is far less than what it costs to make a road. Don't believe us? Consider this, the 29.6 km long Dwarka expressway is being built at a cost of ₹9000 crores. Now compare that with 615 crores - the final cost of India's second moonshot. How did ISRO manage to keep the cost so low? Watch the full video to find out.