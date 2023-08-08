Chandrayaan-3 Sends Breathtaking Pictures Of The Moon | Watch

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 05:44 PM IST

ISRO recently shared a video shot by cameras onboa... moreISRO recently shared a video shot by cameras onboard the Chnadrayaan. In the video, Chandrayaan-3 can be seen inching closer to the moon’s surface. In a couple of weeks from now, it will land on the moon’s surface to carry out its objectives. As you know, this is India’s third unmanned Moon mission. Last week on Saturday, it successfully entered the lunar orbit just 22 days after taking off. Watch.