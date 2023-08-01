Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Enters Lunar Orbit; Next Stop Moon | Watch

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 05:44 PM IST

ISRO today announced that Chandraayn has successfu... moreISRO today announced that Chandraayn has successfully completed a crucial stage. It has jumped from the Earth's orbit into the moon's. A critical and highly complicated manoeuvre which sounds simple enough in theory took place in the early hours of Tuesday. Once completed the Chandrayaan was propelled towards the Moon using what’s called the slingshot manoeuvre.