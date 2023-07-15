Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Launched; When Will It Land On The Moon? | Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on F... moreThe Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday at 2.35pm launched the Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft's blazing fire made its way to the far side of the moon in a follow-up mission after Chandrayaan-2 failed 4 years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface. So when will Chandrayaan-3 reach the moon? Watch the video to find out.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.