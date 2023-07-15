Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Launched; When Will It Land On The Moon? | Details

Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 09:27 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on F... moreThe Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday at 2.35pm launched the Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft's blazing fire made its way to the far side of the moon in a follow-up mission after Chandrayaan-2 failed 4 years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface. So when will Chandrayaan-3 reach the moon? Watch the video to find out.