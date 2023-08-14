Chandryaan-3 Performs Crucial Manoevre; ISRO Drives It Closer To Moon | Watch

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 06:19 PM IST

If all goes as per the plans, in about a week from... moreIf all goes as per the plans, in about a week from now, Chandrayaan-3 would be on the verge of making history when it makes a soft landing on the moon’s South Pole. Currently, it is in a controlled downward spiral in the moon’s orbit, moving closer and closer to the moon. On Monday 14th August between 11:30 am-12:30pm, Chandrayaan-3 will perform a crucial orbit reduction manoeuvre. Watch the full video for more details.