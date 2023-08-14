Chandryaan-3 Performs Crucial Manoevre; ISRO Drives It Closer To Moon | Watch

If all goes as per the plans, in about a week from... moreIf all goes as per the plans, in about a week from now, Chandrayaan-3 would be on the verge of making history when it makes a soft landing on the moon’s South Pole. Currently, it is in a controlled downward spiral in the moon’s orbit, moving closer and closer to the moon. On Monday 14th August between 11:30 am-12:30pm, Chandrayaan-3 will perform a crucial orbit reduction manoeuvre. Watch the full video for more details.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.