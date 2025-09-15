Hello User
Business News/ Videos / 'Charlie Kirk Knew...': Karoline Leavitt, Mike Johnson, RFK Jr. Pay Tribute At Kennedy Centre Vigil

'Charlie Kirk Knew...': Karoline Leavitt, Mike Johnson, RFK Jr. Pay Tribute At Kennedy Centre Vigil

Updated: 15 Sept 2025, 11:11 pm IST Livemint

House Speaker Mike Johnson delivers emotional tribute to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Washington D.C. vigil! Johnson calls Kirk a “happy warrior” who championed free speech, faith, and constitutional values, inspiring millions of young Americans to fight for the nation’s future. Amid the ongoing manhunt for Kirk’s assassin, the vigil honors his legacy of resilience and optimism.