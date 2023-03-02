Chat-GPT and other AI apps a threat to your job or a 'friend'? Watch

Since the launch of Chat-GPT last year and other A... moreSince the launch of Chat-GPT last year and other AI app launches that followed including Microsoft's Bing integrated chat app BARD people have expressed fears that soon AI apps might replace humans at workplace. How likely is that to happen? TCS's CHRO or Chief Human Resource Officer dismissed such fears and said the IT industry does not see AI apps as a replacement for humans but technology that will aid human productivity. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.