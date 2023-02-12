ChatGPT clones are preparing to take over China | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 05:56 PM IST

The conversational artificial intelligence tool seems to be taking over the world—and that now includes the Chinese stock market. Baidu and Alibaba are both jumping on the advanced-chatbot bandwagon. The technology could be a big deal in China—but that comes with its own dangers. Let's talk about the ways in which Chinese businesses are jumping on the AI bandwagon and the effects that this is having on the stock market.