Cheap Russian oil helps India widen petro product exports | Mint Explains | Mint

Cheap Russian oil helps India widen petro product exports | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST Team Mint

Explore India's expanding export markets for refined petroleum products, fueled by discounted Russian oil and changing global dynamics. Despite an overall decrease in oil exports due to falling crude prices, India is gaining prominence as an alternative oil hub. Discover how India is capitalizing on this opportunity to extend its influence to previously untapped markets in Europe and Africa, showcasing its growing significance in the global oil trade.

