Cheaper Swiss Chocolates, Watches, 10 Lakh Jobs, Edge Over Others: What India Gets Out Of EFTA Deal

Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 01:16 PM IST

Swiss chocolates and watches are going to get cheaper in India. So will many high-quality Swiss products. This is because as part of the landmark new trade agreement with EFTA, that is the European Free Trade Association, India will phase out custom duties on these imported goods, making it cheaper for domestic consumers. But that's just the beginning - what more will India get out of this landmark deal, and why is the timing significant? WATCH!