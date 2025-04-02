Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Chile’s President Gabriel Boric Calls PM Modi ‘Key Player In Geopolitics’ For His Diplomatic Skills

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric Calls PM Modi ‘Key Player In Geopolitics’ For His Diplomatic Skills

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 09:22 PM IST Livemint

Gabriel Boric | Chile’s President Gabriel Boric | Chilean President Gabriel Boric on PM Modi | PM Modi News | Rashtrapati Bhawan | Gabriel Boric at Rashtrapati Bhawan | Gabriel Boric Rashtrapati Bhawan Speech | Trump | Zelenskyy | Putin | Russia | US | Ukraine | European Union | PM Modi Diplomatic Skills Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exceptional qualities, noting that PM Modi can talk to every leader in the world, adding that he is a key geopolitical player nowadays. In his remarks at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, he said, President Modi, you have the status nowadays that you can talk to every leader of the world. You're supporting Trump, Zelenskyy, the European Union, and the Latin American leaders in Greece or Iran. That is something that no other leader can say now. So you're a key player in the geopolitical atmosphere nowadays, he said. Watch! #trump #modi #putin #zelensky #moditrump #gabrielboric #GabrielBoric #Chile #PMModi #RashtrapatiBhawan #Trump #Zelenskyy #Putin #Russia #US #Ukraine #EuropeanUnion

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.