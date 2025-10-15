English
Business News/ Videos / China Beats Trump To 'Golden Dome'? Bombshell Report Claim Advanced Missile Defence System Before US

China Beats Trump To ‘Golden Dome’? Bombshell Report Claim Advanced Missile Defence System Before US

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 10:27 pm IST Livemint

China races ahead of Trump with operational global missile shield tracking 1,000 missiles worldwide! PLA's Distributed Early Warning Big Data Platform uses AI to detect warheads vs decoys from space/sea/air/land—beating $175B Golden Dome prototype. Reagan's Star Wars dream realized in Beijing! Watch the superpower showdown!

 
