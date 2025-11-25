English
Business News/ Videos / China Claims Arunachal AGAIN Amid Outrage Over Indian Woman's 18-Hour Detention At Shanghai Airport

China Claims Arunachal AGAIN Amid Outrage Over Indian Woman's 18-Hour Detention At Shanghai Airport

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 11:34 pm IST Livemint

China REPEATS Arunachal is our territory claim after detaining Arunachal woman Prema Wangjom Thongdok for 18 hours at Shanghai airport on November 21, 2025! Mao Ning: Never recognised illegal Arunachal Pradesh. India issues strong demarche, calls it ludicrous violation. Outrage over passport harassment. Watch the border flashpoint!

 
