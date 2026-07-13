China Close To Cracking Tech Code That Controls The World?

In a major breakthrough, China has reportedly developed its own Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine in a fortified facility in Shenzhen, defying years of Western export controls. EUV is the critical technology for printing advanced chip circuits below 5nm, powering AI, smartphones, and more. Previously, only Dutch company ASML could build these machines. China's hybrid prototype combines local tech with reverse-engineered parts, backed by a massive talent poaching effort and state support. While not yet at commercial scale (lower power output, fewer wafers/hour), this shatters the assumption that China could never achieve sub-5nm capability. Watch how China is racing to break the semiconductor blockade.