Subscribe

China Close To Cracking Tech Code That Controls The World?

In a major breakthrough, China has reportedly developed its own Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine in a fortified facility in Shenzhen, defying years of Western export controls. EUV is the critical technology for printing advanced chip circuits below 5nm, powering AI, smartphones, and more. Previously, only Dutch company ASML could build these machines. China's hybrid prototype combines local tech with reverse-engineered parts, backed by a massive talent poaching effort and state support. While not yet at commercial scale (lower power output, fewer wafers/hour), this shatters the assumption that China could never achieve sub-5nm capability. Watch how China is racing to break the semiconductor blockade.

Livemint
Published13 Jul 2026, 10:24 PM IST
Advertisement
China Close To Cracking Tech Code That Controls The World?
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosChina Close To Cracking Tech Code That Controls The World?
Advertisement
Read Next Story