'China Diversified, India Made Profits': Scott Bessent On Tariff Hypocrisy Over Russia Oil Sanctions

Updated: 20 Aug 2025, 05:45 PM IST

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has remarked that India is “profiteering” from discounted Russian crude, alleging that New Delhi has been engaging in arbitrage trading during the war in Ukraine. The US Treasury Secretary drew a distinction with China, calling Beijing’s position “entirely different” because of its longstanding role as a buyer of Russian energy. Watch his full explanation here.