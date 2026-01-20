English
China Faces Its Biggest Crisis With 17% Population LOSS | Explained

Updated: 20 Jan 2026, 10:51 pm IST Livemint

China’s Population Plunges to Record Low: 1.404 Billion in 2025! Down 3 million in one year-fourth straight decline despite policy U-turns (one-child to three-child). Births crash 17% to 7.92 million amid high costs, job pressure & economic uncertainty. Govt rolls out cash bonuses (¥3,600/child), tax breaks, matchmaking push-even 13% condom tax to curb contraception. India now world's most populous; experts warn aging crisis ahead-shrinking workforce, strained pensions & global ripple effects.

 
