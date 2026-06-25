China Fires Back at Trump-Era Sanctions With Major Defense Export Ban

China has hit back hard at the United States, imposing sanctions on 10 American military-related companies in direct retaliation to US actions against Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Baidu. The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced that these firms — including drone makers and rare earth companies — will be blocked from receiving “dual-use” exports from China. Separately, the Finance Ministry banned government purchases from 46 US defence companies, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and General Dynamics. Beijing described the move as a necessary response to America’s “wrongful expansion” of its Chinese Military Companies List. Watch how China’s latest sanctions escalate the US-China technology and defence conflict.