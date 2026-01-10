Hello User
China Halts Meta’s Manus Takeover, Puts Mega Acquisition Under Investigation | Here's Why

Updated: 10 Jan 2026, 12:47 am IST Livemint

China’s Commerce Ministry has announced a formal review of Meta’s planned acquisition of AI startup Manus, turning a cross-border technology deal into a closely watched regulatory event. The move places the transaction under China’s framework for technology export controls, data transfer rules and foreign merger scrutiny, even though the company is now based in Singapore. The development comes as the United States and China both tighten policies around advanced AI, chips and strategic tech assets. Watch.