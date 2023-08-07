China hits back against Western sanctions | Mint Primer | Mint

As the US-China trade war intensifies, China wield... moreAs the US-China trade war intensifies, China wields its control over rare earth minerals as a potent tool against American pressure. Recent export controls on metals used in semiconductors signal a deliberate retaliation. China's new laws, like the unreliable entities list and export-control law, are operational and impacting Western firms. Green-energy tech manufacturers heavily relying on China's supply chain face uncertainty, with proposed export bans on solar-panel technology. Chip metal restrictions pose challenges for the US defence industry. However, China must tread carefully as potential blowback could affect its own commerce. #uschinatradewar
