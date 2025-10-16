English
Business News/ Videos / China Hits Back Over Trump’s ‘Bullying’ As Trade War Escalates, Defends Russia Ties

China Hits Back Over Trump’s ‘Bullying’ As Trade War Escalates, Defends Russia Ties

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 08:35 pm IST Livemint

China slams U.S. bullying sanctions, UK espionage smears, and hacking lies while backing Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire! Beijing defends Russia trade, rare earth controls for world peace, and vows retaliation against long-arm jurisdiction. Calls for dialogue over threats; supports regional mediation. Full Foreign Ministry briefing!

 
