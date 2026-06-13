Subscribe

China Humiliates India's NEET Paper Leak Fiasco, Embassy Flaunts Gaokao Exam Despite Past Scandals

The Chinese Embassy in India has sparked a fresh debate online after comparing China's Gaokao examination with India's ongoing NEET controversy. Chinese Embassy spokesperson Yu Jing highlighted the conduct of the Gaokao exam while India continues to face protests, scrutiny and questions over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and its aftermath. Watch.

Livemint
Published13 Jun 2026, 12:23 AM IST
China Humiliates India's NEET Paper Leak Fiasco, Embassy Flaunts Gaokao Exam
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosChina Humiliates India's NEET Paper Leak Fiasco, Embassy Flaunts Gaokao Exam Despite Past Scandals
Advertisement
Read Next Story