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China Launches Ambitious Missile Programme To Directly Target U.S. Missile carriers

China has launched a new hypersonic research programme aimed at advancing next-generation missile and strike technologies, drawing attention from defence analysts worldwide. The initiative focuses on low-altitude hypersonic flight, a capability that could significantly alter the dynamics of modern naval and air defence systems. Watch.

Livemint
Published21 Jun 2026, 08:19 PM IST
China Launches Ambitious Missile Programme To Target U.S. Missile Carriers
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