China Planted 66 Billion Trees, Now Scientists Reveal These Trees Are Outgrowing Natural Forests!

China’s massive reforestation drive, one of the largest in human history, is yielding surprising results. Artificially planted forests are outpacing natural woodlands in leaf production by up to 66%, according to a major study analysing six decades of satellite data. Rising CO₂ levels and fast-growing species are boosting canopy growth in young plantations. However, a second study shows natural forests still store carbon more effectively over the long term. While plantations help fight desertification and dust storms quickly, natural forests offer deeper ecological benefits. A nuanced win for China’s green ambitions.