China Targets Japan, Slaps Export Controls Over 40 Entities Accusing Them Of Remilitarisation

China’s Commerce Ministry has placed 40 Japanese entities — including multiple Mitsubishi divisions, Mitsui E&S, Fujitsu, and Komatsu units — on export control and watch lists. Dual-use goods face strict bans or licensing requirements. Beijing says the measures are a justified response to Japan’s accelerating defence buildup, long-range missile deployments, and controversial remarks on possible military intervention in a Taiwan conflict. Tensions escalated further as Japan deployed Type-12 missiles on its southernmost island on the same day. Is this the start of a deeper economic rift between Asia’s two largest economies?