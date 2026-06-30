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China Targets Japan, Slaps Export Controls Over 40 Entities Accusing Them Of Remilitarisation

China’s Commerce Ministry has placed 40 Japanese entities — including multiple Mitsubishi divisions, Mitsui E&S, Fujitsu, and Komatsu units — on export control and watch lists. Dual-use goods face strict bans or licensing requirements. Beijing says the measures are a justified response to Japan’s accelerating defence buildup, long-range missile deployments, and controversial remarks on possible military intervention in a Taiwan conflict. Tensions escalated further as Japan deployed Type-12 missiles on its southernmost island on the same day. Is this the start of a deeper economic rift between Asia’s two largest economies?

Livemint
Published30 Jun 2026, 10:04 PM IST
China Targets Japan, Slaps Export Controls Over 40 Entities
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