China To Soon Get Flying Taxis As Two Companies Get Approval For Low-Altitude Commercial Vehicles For the first time, China has approved autonomous flying taxis for commercial use. Two companies, EHang Holdings and Hefei Hey Airlines, have become pioneers, receiving air operator certificates from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, according to state-run media publications Watch for more! #china #flyingtaxi #chinaeconomy
