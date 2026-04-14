China TORCHES Trump, Warns Warns Against New 50% Tariffs Over ‘Fabricated’ Claims | Explained

China has fired back at Donald Trump’s threat to slap 50% tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing supplies weapons to Iran, calling the reports “completely fabricated” and warning of strong countermeasures if used as a pretext for trade war.The tension stems from claims that China is preparing to send MANPADS — shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles capable of downing helicopters and low-flying jets — to Tehran. Trump said he doubts China would do it because of his relationship with Xi Jinping, but warned: “If we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff — that’s a staggering amount.”Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun rejected the allegations outright.This new flashpoint comes despite China reportedly helping broker the fragile US-Iran ceasefire and just weeks before Trump’s planned visit to Beijing.