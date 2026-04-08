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China Vetoes UN Security Council Draft Resolution On Strait Of Hormuz, Envoy Fu Cong Reveals Why

China and Russia on Tuesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for international coordination to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The resolution, presented by Bahrain, received 11 votes in favour, with China and Russia voting against and two countries abstaining. China’s UN envoy Fu Cong strongly criticised the move, saying the Security Council should not rush to vote when serious concerns had been raised. He accused the US and Israel of launching unauthorised military strikes against Iran while negotiations were ongoing, calling it a “clear violation” of the UN Charter and basic norms of international relations. Fu warned that adopting the resolution at a time when the US is threatening Iran’s survival would send the “extremely wrong message” and could have serious consequences.

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Published8 Apr 2026, 09:06 PM IST
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China Vetoes UN Security Council Draft Resolution On Strait Of Hormuz
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