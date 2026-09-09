China Vs Philippines Escalates After Viral Clip Of Philippines' Defence Secy Ridiculing Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has urged the United States not to make unfounded accusations against China after several US security agencies accused Chinese companies of conducting industrial-scale “distillation campaigns” against American AI firms. The US National Security Agency, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and FBI jointly issued a Cybersecurity Advisory alleging aggressive and targeted activities by six Chinese companies since late 2024.