Subscribe

China Vs Philippines Escalates After Viral Clip Of Philippines' Defence Secy Ridiculing Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has urged the United States not to make unfounded accusations against China after several US security agencies accused Chinese companies of conducting industrial-scale “distillation campaigns” against American AI firms. The US National Security Agency, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and FBI jointly issued a Cybersecurity Advisory alleging aggressive and targeted activities by six Chinese companies since late 2024.

Livemint
Published9 Sep 2026, 07:24 PM IST
Advertisement
China Vs Philippines Escalates After Viral Clip Of Seoul's Defence Secy
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosChina Vs Philippines Escalates After Viral Clip Of Philippines' Defence Secy Ridiculing Beijing
Advertisement
Read Next Story