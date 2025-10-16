English
China-Japan Tensions Explode at Sea as Armed Warships Patrol Japan's Claimed Waters For 300+ Days

China-Japan Tensions Explode at Sea as Armed Warships Patrol Japan’s Claimed Waters For 300+ Days

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 09:17 pm IST Livemint

China and Japan are once again locked in a tense maritime standoff, as Beijing’s armed coast guard ships continue patrols near the disputed Senkaku Islands for over 330 consecutive days. Tokyo has issued fresh warnings after four Chinese vessels, equipped with autocannons, entered Japan’s contiguous zone on October 14. The islands, administered by Japan but claimed by China and Taiwan, remain a longstanding flashpoint in East Asia’s power rivalry.

 
