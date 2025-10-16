Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / China-Japan Tensions Explode at Sea as Armed Warships Patrol Japan’s Claimed Waters For 300+ Days

China-Japan Tensions Explode at Sea as Armed Warships Patrol Japan’s Claimed Waters For 300+ Days

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 09:17 pm IST Livemint

China and Japan are once again locked in a tense maritime standoff, as Beijing’s armed coast guard ships continue patrols near the disputed Senkaku Islands for over 330 consecutive days. Tokyo has issued fresh warnings after four Chinese vessels, equipped with autocannons, entered Japan’s contiguous zone on October 14. The islands, administered by Japan but claimed by China and Taiwan, remain a longstanding flashpoint in East Asia’s power rivalry.