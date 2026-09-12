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China’s EV Giants Could Enter America, But Trump Has One MAJOR Demand | Details

US President Donald Trump has said he could be okay with Chinese automakers opening plants in the United States to build electric vehicles, provided they hire American workers — similar to how Japanese carmakers operate. Trump drew a clear distinction: Chinese cars built on US soil with American labour could be acceptable, but vehicles simply imported from China or assembled in Mexico for the US market are “absolutely not.” The comments come as Chinese EV giants like BYD and Geely expand rapidly worldwide and gain market share with affordable, tech-heavy models.

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Published12 Sep 2026, 08:10 PM IST
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China’s EV Giants Could Enter America, But Trump Has One MAJOR Demand | Details
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